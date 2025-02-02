Hong Kong woman rescued from Chinese call-centre gang in Myanmar

Thai authorities rescued a Hong Kong woman from a Chinese call-centre gang operating on the Myanmar side of the border near Tak on Sunday.

The rescue of the 31-year-old Hong Kong passport holder was carried out through cooperation between the Royal Thai Army and the Royal Thai Police, following an earlier alert from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) that 12 Hong Kong citizens might have been forced to work for Chinese call-centre gangs or online gambling websites operating in Myanmar.

The ONCB informed the army that the Hong Kong citizens wished to cross the border into Thailand from an area south of Myawaddy, which lies opposite Tak’s Phop Phra district.