Smog causes poor visibility, flight detours at Don Mueang Airport

Several flights had to be diverted from Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok to Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan due to poor visibility caused by smog on Sunday morning.
Don Mueang Airport reported that visibility above the airport dropped to 150 metres at 7 am.
Among the flights redirected to Suvarnabhumi Airport was AirAsia X Flight XJ901 from Harbin, China.
The Bangkok Air Quality website, operated by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, reported on Sunday morning that PM2.5 levels in several areas of Bangkok had reached levels classified as harmful to health, with an average concentration of 56.1 microgrammes per cubic metre of air.
Several flights that opted to land at Don Mueang Airport had to circle above the airport, waiting for visibility to improve before they could land.
These included Thai AirAsia Flight FD3417 from Chiang Mai and Thai Lion Air Flight SL213 from Ahmedabad, India.
At 11 am on Sunday, PM2.5 levels at Don Mueang Airport were measured at 64.7 microgrammes per cubic metre of air.