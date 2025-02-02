Smog causes poor visibility, flight detours at Don Mueang Airport

Several flights had to be diverted from Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok to Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan due to poor visibility caused by smog on Sunday morning.

Don Mueang Airport reported that visibility above the airport dropped to 150 metres at 7 am.

Among the flights redirected to Suvarnabhumi Airport was AirAsia X Flight XJ901 from Harbin, China.