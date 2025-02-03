NASA confirms PM2.5 dust in Northern Thailand is caused by burning

Recently, the ASIA-AQ Science Team Meeting was held, with scientists from universities and research institutes in Thailand, including GISTDA, participating. They met with a team of scientists from NASA, led by James H. Crawford, as well as scientists from other countries involved in the ASIA-AQ project, to discuss preliminary data analysis in Malaysia.

The initial analysis presented at the ASIA-AQ Science Team meeting revealed that biomass burning is a key factor contributing to PM 2.5 dust pollution in northern Thailand.

This conclusion is supported by several pieces of evidence, including the measurement of primary and secondary organic aerosols taken from NASA’s airborne instruments, as well as atmospheric compounds linked to combustion. In addition, ground-based monitoring data collected by researchers from the Republic of Korea in Chiang Mai during the ASIA-AQ Campaign was also considered.