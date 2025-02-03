NASA confirms PM2.5 dust in Northern Thailand is caused by burning

Recently, the ASIA-AQ Science Team Meeting was held, with scientists from universities and research institutes in Thailand, including GISTDA, participating. They met with a team of scientists from NASA, led by James H. Crawford, as well as scientists from other countries involved in the ASIA-AQ project, to discuss preliminary data analysis in Malaysia.
The initial analysis presented at the ASIA-AQ Science Team meeting revealed that biomass burning is a key factor contributing to PM 2.5 dust pollution in northern Thailand.
This conclusion is supported by several pieces of evidence, including the measurement of primary and secondary organic aerosols taken from NASA’s airborne instruments, as well as atmospheric compounds linked to combustion. In addition, ground-based monitoring data collected by researchers from the Republic of Korea in Chiang Mai during the ASIA-AQ Campaign was also considered.
While air pollution in Bangkok is caused by human activities combined with biomass burning, the distinction between these sources highlights the need to understand the regional variations in air pollution. This understanding is crucial for formulating strategies to prevent and mitigate the impacts of air pollution.
The source of air pollution must be carefully differentiated between primary aerosols directly emitted from sources and secondary aerosols, which form through chemical reactions in the atmosphere. Initial findings during the ASIA-AQ Campaign indicate that the majority of PM2.5 dust particles are secondary aerosols, resulting from human activities and residual smoke from biomass burning. This emphasizes the urgent need to understand and address the full impact of combustion processes.
Pakorn Apaphan, Director of GISTDA, stated that over the past year, GISTDA has closely collaborated with a team of Thai scientists from various agencies and worked together with NASA to gain in-depth data on the factors contributing to air pollution in Thailand. The research results will be included in a joint GISTDA-NASA report, which is scheduled for public release in late February 2025.
" In the meantime, ongoing scientific verification will continue to ensure the public gains a comprehensive understanding of air pollution dynamics in Thailand, based on scientific evidence and reliable research outcomes," Pakorn said.