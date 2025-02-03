Royal Rainmaking helicopter ends forest fire fight in Trat, moves on to Rayong

A helicopter from the Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation Department ended its forest fire-fighting operation in Trat on Monday after the situation improved.

The helicopter, manned by three pilots and three engine mechanics, moved on to fight forest fires in Rayong after having participated in efforts to combat fires around the Banthad Mountains in Tambon Tha Kum, Tambon Takang, and Tambon Chamrak in Trat’s Mueang district since Saturday.

On Saturday and Sunday, the helicopter flew 44 sorties, dropping 22,000 litres of water on the forest fires. Then, from 9 am to 10 am on Monday, it flew 15 more sorties, carrying 7,500 litres of water, before concluding its operation in Trat.