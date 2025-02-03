Royal Rainmaking helicopter ends forest fire fight in Trat, moves on to Rayong

A helicopter from the Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation Department ended its forest fire-fighting operation in Trat on Monday after the situation improved.
The helicopter, manned by three pilots and three engine mechanics, moved on to fight forest fires in Rayong after having participated in efforts to combat fires around the Banthad Mountains in Tambon Tha Kum, Tambon Takang, and Tambon Chamrak in Trat’s Mueang district since Saturday.
On Saturday and Sunday, the helicopter flew 44 sorties, dropping 22,000 litres of water on the forest fires. Then, from 9 am to 10 am on Monday, it flew 15 more sorties, carrying 7,500 litres of water, before concluding its operation in Trat.
Monday marked the 40th day since the fires broke out on the Banthad Mountains.
Sanchai Anan, an assistant village head of Moo 3 village in Tambon Takang, said that although the fires had not yet been completely extinguished, the situation had improved significantly following the helicopter’s deployment.
He added that the helicopter helped put out fires at certain spots, while the intensity of the remaining fires had reduced considerably.
On Monday, Apidej Boonlom, mayor of Tambon Takang municipality, led volunteers in constructing a buffer zone to prevent the remaining fires from reaching local orchards.