Crackdown on gambling den in Nakhon Nayok nets more than 200 arrests

The crackdown came after a complaint from the provincial Damrong Dhamma Centre claiming that there was an illegal gambling den operating 24 hours a day.
The den allegedly operated for almost a year, in which the venue operator provided transport service to and from the gambling den with minibuses, taxis and vans to prevent them from being arrested, a DOPA official said.
Apart from gamblers who visited the den for baccarat, hi-lo and online gambling, officials said they also found cash and cash chips worth more than 2 million baht along with other gambling tools.
All suspects involved in the gambling den were charged for organising or taking part in gambling without permission, in which suspects could face up to two years’ imprisonment and/or up to a 2,000-baht fine.
DOPA also warned that the Supreme Court has ordered imprisonment without parole of the owner of a gambling den in Nakhon Nayok’s Ban Na district who had faced a crackdown in 2019.