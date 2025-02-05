Upper Thailand cool and windy, isolated storms for the South

Another moderate high-pressure system is covering the Northeast of Thailand and the South of China, resulting in a decrease in temperature and strong winds in the Northeast, Central and Eastern regions, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.
Cool to cold weather in the morning is likely in the North and Northeast, while the rest of Thailand will experience a cool morning today, the department said.
It urged people to take care of their health due to cold weather and beware of fire hazards due to dry air and strong winds.
Meanwhile, the moderate northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the South is bringing isolated thunderstorms to the lower South.
Waves in the Gulf will rise to 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thunderstorms, the department said, adding that all ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold with fog in the morning; minimum temperature 13-21 degrees Celsius, maximum 31-35°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops.
Northeast: Cool to cold in the morning with strong winds; minimum 11-18°C, maximum 28-32°C; cold on mountaintops.
Central: Cool in the morning with strong winds; minimum 20-24°C, maximum 31-34°C.
East: Cool in the morning with strong winds; minimum 20-24°C, maximum 31-34°C; waves about a metre high and above 1 metre high offshore.
South (east coast): Cool in the morning with isolated thundershowers mostly in Chumphon, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 21-24°C, maximum 30-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Cool in the morning; minimum 21-25°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 1 metre high offshore.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Cloudy; minimum 22-24°C, maximum 31-34°C.