Upper Thailand cool and windy, isolated storms for the South

Another moderate high-pressure system is covering the Northeast of Thailand and the South of China, resulting in a decrease in temperature and strong winds in the Northeast, Central and Eastern regions, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

Cool to cold weather in the morning is likely in the North and Northeast, while the rest of Thailand will experience a cool morning today, the department said.

It urged people to take care of their health due to cold weather and beware of fire hazards due to dry air and strong winds.

Meanwhile, the moderate northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the South is bringing isolated thunderstorms to the lower South.

Waves in the Gulf will rise to 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres in thunderstorms, the department said, adding that all ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.