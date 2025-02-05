Recalled Coca-Cola drinks not supplied to Thailand, FDA confirms

He added that the FDA is drafting a legislation to set a standard for chlorate levels in water used in food and soft drink production processes. The proposed standard will be in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO), at no more than 0.7 milligram per litre.

Lertchai said that the draft regulation, which aims to ensure that food and beverage products in Thailand meet international safety standards, is currently in the public hearing stage.

He also affirmed that the FDA had been rigorously monitoring the import and manufacturing of food and beverage products, as well as performing random tests regularly to ensure that they comply with the safety standards.