Uproar over video of foreigner spotted doing job reserved for Thais

A social media photo of a foreign man working as a masseur at a spa in Patong, Phuket went viral on Wednesday, causing widespread criticism as the job is reserved for Thai nationals only.

The photo was posted on the Facebook page of Phuket Times, with a caption saying: “Thais may soon lose their jobs. This foreign man is washing customer’s feet at a massage spa, ignoring the law on reserved jobs for Thais.”

The page included a short video clip in the comment section, adding that it was taken from a spa establishment on Sai Kor Road, near Patong Beach in Kathu district of Phuket province.

Hundreds of netizens in the comment section slammed the foreigner for breaking the laws, while others called on the Immigration Bureau to investigate the establishment.

One netizen pointed out that business operators might have not much choice as finding Thai workers for certain jobs could be challenging. He said that Thais are choosy about their jobs, take too many leave days, and demand high pay.