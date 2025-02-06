Thailand cuts power, fuel and internet supply to parts of Myanmar

For Thailand, the proliferation of these centres has impacted its vital tourism sector and the country has sought to allay the safety concerns of visitors from China, a key source market.

Thailand's Provincial Electricity Authority said it had cut a total of 20.37 megawatts of supply to five areas along the border starting from 9 a.m. on Wednesday, which would lead to a loss of 600 million baht ($17.84 million) in revenue per year.

It said the affected locations in Myanmar include Tachileik, Myawaddy and Phaya Thonsu, which all lie along the border with Thailand.

A resident of Phaya Thonsu, opposite Thailand's Kanchanaburi Province, said many locals have faced power cuts since Wednesday morning, while Chinese businesses, including scam centres, continue to operate on generators.

"Since the last two days, we have seen big generators arriving in the town. Today, those generators are running and their businesses including scam centres are still operating," he told Reuters, asking not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

"The businesses owned by locals have stopped and the town's people are in trouble."

($1 = 33.6300 baht)