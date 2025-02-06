Two alleged Chinese call-centre kingpins arrested in Bangkok

Bangkok police arrested two alleged masterminds behind multiple call-centre scam gangs operating from Thailand’s neighbouring countries. The arrests took place late Wednesday night, shortly after the Criminal Court issued their arrest warrants.
The two suspects, identified as Ye Wanyou, 29, and Li Weijie, 30, were taken into custody at the Patio Ratchayothin housing estate on Soi Phahonyothin 32 in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district at 11 pm.
Following the arrests, police froze 15.3 million baht worth of assets belonging to the suspects, including a Mercedes-Benz valued at 11 million baht. Authorities also seized five smartphones containing crucial data linking them to multiple call-centre scam operations in neighbouring countries.
Ye and Li face preliminary charges of soliciting and advertising the purchase or rental of bank accounts and registered mobile phone numbers. Their arrests followed an extensive investigation by Hua Mak police station, prompted by multiple complaints from scam victims.
Victims reported being targeted by fraudsters posing as police or Anti-Money Laundering Office officials. The scammers advertised on Facebook, claiming to assist victims in recovering lost money. However, once contacted, the victims were tricked into paying even more money.
The investigation, led by Pol Lt Col Somjet Pollao, revealed the identities of Ye and Li. Upon learning that the suspects were in Bangkok, police obtained arrest warrants and swiftly acted.
Ye was renting a room at the housing estate, and police staked out the location before arresting Li as he arrived at the premises. During the arrest, Li resisted by holding onto his mobile phone, forcing officers to seize it by force.
When police moved in to arrest Ye, he refused to open the door, attempting to reset his phone to erase evidence. Officers broke into the room just in time to prevent data deletion and took him into custody.
According to Pol Maj Gen Thiradej Thammasutee, commander of the Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, data extracted from the suspects' smartphones confirmed that they remotely managed