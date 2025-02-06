Two alleged Chinese call-centre kingpins arrested in Bangkok

Bangkok police arrested two alleged masterminds behind multiple call-centre scam gangs operating from Thailand’s neighbouring countries. The arrests took place late Wednesday night, shortly after the Criminal Court issued their arrest warrants.

The two suspects, identified as Ye Wanyou, 29, and Li Weijie, 30, were taken into custody at the Patio Ratchayothin housing estate on Soi Phahonyothin 32 in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district at 11 pm.

Following the arrests, police froze 15.3 million baht worth of assets belonging to the suspects, including a Mercedes-Benz valued at 11 million baht. Authorities also seized five smartphones containing crucial data linking them to multiple call-centre scam operations in neighbouring countries.