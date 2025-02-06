Two dried infant bodies found in parcel in Sa Kaeo

Sa Kaeo police were alerted on Thursday afternoon after a man attempted to use a private logistics service to mail dried infant bodies to a woman in Chiang Mai.

A logistics service shop in Tambon Ban Mai Nongsai, in Sa Kaeo’s Aranyaprathet district, contacted the police at 1 pm, reporting the discovery of two small human corpses in a package that a client attempted to send.

The staff at the shop told police that they found the package suspicious and asked to see what was inside, discovering two blackened dried bodies. The package was addressed to a recipient in Chiang Mai.