Two dried infant bodies found in parcel in Sa Kaeo

Sa Kaeo police were alerted on Thursday afternoon after a man attempted to use a private logistics service to mail dried infant bodies to a woman in Chiang Mai.
A logistics service shop in Tambon Ban Mai Nongsai, in Sa Kaeo’s Aranyaprathet district, contacted the police at 1 pm, reporting the discovery of two small human corpses in a package that a client attempted to send.
The staff at the shop told police that they found the package suspicious and asked to see what was inside, discovering two blackened dried bodies. The package was addressed to a recipient in Chiang Mai.
After being alerted, Sa Kaeo Deputy Police Chief Pol Col Jaturaphat Singhatsathit immediately rushed to inspect the parcel.
Jaturaphat said that a man, identified as Chai, 47, tried to mail the package. He claimed he had been hired by Pol, 39, the package’s owner, to bring it to the shop for mailing.
Jaturaphat revealed that Pol is a self-proclaimed black magician or medium, whose shop is located in Tambon Pa Rai, Aranyaprathet.
The police then visited Pol’s shop, where it was discovered that he had bought the infant bodies from Samut Prakan for 10,000 baht.
Pol, who has been operating his shop for three years, claims to have the ability to communicate with spirits. He said that a Thai woman brought four Chinese tourists to his shop in December, and they returned on January 22.
The Chinese tourists saw the bodies and offered to buy them for 30,000 baht, asking Pol to mail them to a Chiang Mai address at a later date.
So far, police are still considering which charges will be brought against Pol.