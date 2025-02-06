Thailand cracks down on mobile phone signal misuse along border

Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is taking firm action to prevent the misuse of mobile phone signals along the border, particularly in Tak province.

The move aims to combat online crime and the proliferation of scam call centres.

On February 5-6, NBTC deputy secretary-general and acting secretary-general Trairat Wiriyasirikul, along with other officials, inspected mobile phone signal towers near the border in Mae Ramat district, an area of ongoing scrutiny since mid-2024.

Trairat announced stricter measures, ordering all mobile network operators to remove antennas within 50 metres of the border in Mae Ramat, Mae Sot, and Phop Phra districts by February 24. This affects a total of 24 towers.

The NBTC is concerned about the possibility of antennas being redirected towards neighbouring countries for illicit purposes. Any unauthorised antenna installations discovered will result in the immediate revocation of the operator's licence.

