Four Israeli tourists face deportation after Pai Hospital incident

The Immigration Bureau has taken decisive action against four foreign nationals following a series of disruptive incidents at Pai Hospital in Mae Hong Son province.

The individuals, all of Israeli nationality, caused significant distress to medical staff and patients, prompting a swift response from authorities.

The incidents came to light after a Facebook page, “Mor Bon AggressiveDoctor”, on Thursday shared accounts from doctors and nurses at the hospital detailing the foreigners’ disruptive behaviour.

