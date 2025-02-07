Four Israeli tourists face deportation after Pai Hospital incident

The Immigration Bureau has taken decisive action against four foreign nationals following a series of disruptive incidents at Pai Hospital in Mae Hong Son province.
The individuals, all of Israeli nationality, caused significant distress to medical staff and patients, prompting a swift response from authorities.
The incidents came to light after a Facebook page, “Mor Bon AggressiveDoctor”, on Thursday shared accounts from doctors and nurses at the hospital detailing the foreigners’ disruptive behaviour.
The group’s actions included verbal abuse of medical personnel, threats, property damage, smoking within the hospital premises, unauthorised charging of electronic devices, theft and reckless driving without valid licences.
Following the social media posts, the Immigration Bureau initiated an investigation into the matter. On Thursday evening, Pol Lt Gen. Panumas Boonyaluck, Commander of the Immigration Bureau, announced that the visas of the four individuals had been revoked and that they would be deported back to Israel.
The four individuals were identified as Daniel, Aviv, Or Emanoel, and Dan Nisko. All four admitted to the allegations and were charged with causing public nuisance, intimidation, harassment and disgraceful conduct. They were fined at Pai Police Station before being transferred to the custody of the Immigration Bureau for deportation.
Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet, Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, has emphasised the need for strict law enforcement against foreigners who cause trouble and disrupt public order. He added that the Immigration Bureau will take firm action against any foreign nationals who commit offences and cause distress to the Thai public.