12 Chinese nationals arrested in crackdown on loan sharks

One of the suspects told the police that they were employees of a lending company which has been paying the rent for this house at 150,000 baht per month since August last year.

The suspects said they were hired to contact clients via WeChat application to offer loans of around 2,000 to 3,000 yuan (10,000 to 15,000 baht), with an interest of 30%. Each employee was paid around 20,000 baht per month, plus commission fees.

The suspects added that before moving to Thailand they had been based in Dubai, UAE for about five years, adding that the company had decided to move to Chonburi due to lower cost of living.

The suspects were initially charged with working without a work permit and overstaying. Further investigation will be conducted to expand the case based on evidence from computers and mobile phones, including identifying the mastermind and leaders of the international loan shark operation, police said.