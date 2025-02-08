Court denies bail for two Chinese alleged call-centre kingpins

The Criminal Court on Saturday approved the detention of two alleged Chinese call-centre-gang kingpins for 12 days while denying the suspects’ pleas for temporary release after posting 300,000 baht cash each as bail.

Chinese nationals Ye Wanyou, 28, and Lee Weijie, 29, were arrested on Wednesday night at a house in Soi Phahonyothin 32 in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district under a Criminal Court warrant.

Police believe the two are masterminds behind multiple call-centre scam gangs operating from countries neighbouring Thailand.

Their charges include money-laundering, inputting falsified information to a computer system, and arranging for rent or sale of bank accounts and mobile-phone numbers registered by others.

The court said the suspects’ bail requests were denied as their offences have high penalties and could be linked to an international crime network. The suspects’ detention period of 12 days was granted at the request of investigators in order to find additional evidence and witnesses, the court added.