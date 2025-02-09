Tears of joy: Five former Hamas hostages return home

The five returnees were released by Hamas on January 30 after being held hostage for over a year during the conflict with Israel.

The returnees, dressed in winter jackets, were met with emotional embraces from their families.

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, Labor Ministry Permanent Secretary Boonsong Thapchaiyut, and Israeli Ambassador to Thailand Orna Sagiv attended to extend their congratulations.

"We are all deeply touched to come back to our birthplace ... to be standing here," said Pongsak Thaenna, one of the returnees. "I don't know what else to say, we are all truly thankful."

According to Israeli authorities, Hamas militants abducted at least 240 people, including Israelis and foreign nationals, in an October 2023 attack on the Israeli border. During the attack, Hamas gunmen killed 41 Thais and kidnapped 30 Thai labourers. Later that year, the first group of Thai hostages was returned.

Thai Foreign Minister Maris , who escorted the hostages back from Israel, expressed relief at their return. "This is emotional ... to come back to the embrace of their families," he said. "We never gave up and this was the fruit of that."