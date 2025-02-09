Government warns public of eight common romance scam tricks

As Valentine’s Day approaches, the government has issued a warning about eight common romance scams that remain widely used by fraudsters.
Deputy Government Spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak urged the public to be vigilant against romance scams, which tend to increase during February, the “month of love.”
Anukool advised people to avoid clicking suspicious links and to be cautious when installing new applications on their smartphones.
When purchasing flowers or gifts online for loved ones on Valentine’s Day, he recommended choosing only reputable online shops to avoid falling victim to fraud.
He warned that romance scammers continue to use the same deceptive tactics, gaining victims’ trust before tricking them into transferring money.
The government urges the public to remain cautious and report any suspected scams to the relevant authorities.