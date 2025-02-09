Government warns public of eight common romance scam tricks

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 09, 2025

As Valentine’s Day nears, the government warns of eight common romance scams still in use. Fraudsters build trust before tricking victims into sending money through fake investments, sextortion, and more. Stay vigilant and avoid suspicious links or offers.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, the government has issued a warning about eight common romance scams that remain widely used by fraudsters.

Deputy Government Spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak urged the public to be vigilant against romance scams, which tend to increase during February, the “month of love.”

Anukool advised people to avoid clicking suspicious links and to be cautious when installing new applications on their smartphones.

When purchasing flowers or gifts online for loved ones on Valentine’s Day, he recommended choosing only reputable online shops to avoid falling victim to fraud.

He warned that romance scammers continue to use the same deceptive tactics, gaining victims’ trust before tricking them into transferring money.

Eight Common Romance Scam Tricks

  1. Hybrid Scam – Scammers build a romantic connection before coercing victims into investing in digital assets, leading to financial loss.
  2. Remote Access Scam – Scammers lure victims into clicking malicious links, which install remote access software, allowing them to control the victim’s phone and withdraw money from their bank accounts.
  3. Sextortion – Scammers persuade victims to engage in virtual sex and then record videos or take photos, later using them for blackmail or coercion.
  4. Fake Marriage Plans – Scammers promise to marry victims in Thailand but claim they need tax payments or other fees before they can travel.
  5. Fake Inheritance Scam – Scammers pretend to have inherited a fortune but claim they cannot afford the taxes and trick victims into paying on their behalf, promising a share of the inheritance.
  6. Fake Illness Scam – Scammers deceive victims by claiming they are seriously ill but unable to access their health insurance funds, pressuring them to send money.
  7. Fake Gift Scam – Scammers claim to have sent victims expensive gifts, but the items are supposedly stuck in customs, requiring victims to pay a clearance fee.
  8. Fake Investment Scam – Scammers pose as foreign investors and convince victims to co-invest in fraudulent schemes.

The government urges the public to remain cautious and report any suspected scams to the relevant authorities.

