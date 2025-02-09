Director of company linked to two Rayong fires dies in custody

The director of Win Process Co Ltd died while being detained at Rayong Central Prison as police believed the fires that engulfed the chemical-waste plant on April 22 last year and January 27 this year were due to arson.
Rayong Provincial Court ordered his imprisonment without parole on June 2, 2024. Opas died even though the prison had sent him to Bankhai Hospital in Rayong for treatment over the past three days.
Opas’ death is not considered suspicious as he suffered from underlying diseases. Initially, his body will be moved to Wat Huai Pong in Muang Rayong district for the funeral.