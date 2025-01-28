Fire set at abandoned chemical waste plant in Rayong

A fire was deliberately set on Monday night at an abandoned chemical waste treatment plant in Rayong, which also caught fire last year amid suspicions of unlawful waste disposal.

Ban Khai Police Station was alerted late on Monday night that the chemical waste treatment facility of Win Process Co Ltd, located in Ban Nong Phawa village, Ban Khai district, had caught fire.

The fire began in the fifth building of the derelict factory. Ten firefighters, supported by three fire engines, rushed to the scene and took about 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

Firefighters discovered that the fire had been started in a pile of plastic bags, which had also burned in last year’s fire.