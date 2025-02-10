Green Zone Alert! This morning, PM2.5 levels in Bangkok are at a good level

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2025

Breathe Easy! This morning, Bangkok enjoys good air quality, with PM2.5 levels in the green zone across many areas. On average, air quality remains at a good level.

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Center reported the PM2.5 situation in Bangkok as of February 10, 2025, at 7am, with an average concentration of 24 µg/m³.

Top 10 Districts with the Highest PM2.5 Levels in Bangkok

Lat Krabang – 34.4 µg/m³

Nong Chok – 32.5 µg/m³

Khlong Sam Wa – 31.1 µg/m³

Bangkok Noi – 31 µg/m³

Phasi Charoen – 30.6 µg/m³

Phra Khanong – 29.8 µg/m³

Min Buri – 29 µg/m³

Sai Mai – 28.4 µg/m³

Bang Na – 28.4 µg/m³

Phaya Thai – 27.4 µg/m³

Trend: PM2.5 levels are decreasing.

Overall Air Quality: Good.

Green Zone Alert! This morning, PM2.5 levels in Bangkok are at a good level

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy