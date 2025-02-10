Green Zone Alert! This morning, PM2.5 levels in Bangkok are at a good level

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Center reported the PM2.5 situation in Bangkok as of February 10, 2025, at 7am, with an average concentration of 24 µg/m³.
Top 10 Districts with the Highest PM2.5 Levels in Bangkok
Lat Krabang – 34.4 µg/m³
Nong Chok – 32.5 µg/m³
Khlong Sam Wa – 31.1 µg/m³
Bangkok Noi – 31 µg/m³
Phasi Charoen – 30.6 µg/m³
Phra Khanong – 29.8 µg/m³
Min Buri – 29 µg/m³
Sai Mai – 28.4 µg/m³
Bang Na – 28.4 µg/m³
Phaya Thai – 27.4 µg/m³
Trend: PM2.5 levels are decreasing.
Overall Air Quality: Good.