Public Health Ministry incinerates 29.33 tonnes of seized drugs

The Public Health Ministry on Monday incinerated 29.33 tonnes of narcotics worth 9.967 billion baht, seized in 59,789 cases nationwide.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin presided over the ceremony, held at the Food and Drug Administration’s One Stop Service Centre in Nonthaburi, before transporting the drugs for incineration at Akkhie Prakarn Co Ltd in Samut Prakan.

The drugs were burned inside the company’s hazardous waste incinerator at a temperature of 1,200 degrees Celsius.