LGBTQ+ gang leader under pressure, begs for forgiveness

The alleged leader of an LGBTQ+ gang at Bangkok University broke down in tears and begged his victims for forgiveness, saying he did not want to go to prison.

Meanwhile, police said they were closely monitoring Peem, the alleged gang leader, fearing he might attempt suicide while in detention at Klong Luang Police Station in Pathum Thani.

On Sunday, police arrested Peem and his friend, Oshi, on charges of assault, extortion, and violating personal freedoms.

The arrests followed the circulation of a viral video on social media, showing Peem, a senior student at Bangkok University, repeatedly throwing hot soup over his junior, Andrew, at a restaurant.