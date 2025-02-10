LGBTQ+ gang leader under pressure, begs for forgiveness

The alleged leader of an LGBTQ+ gang at Bangkok University broke down in tears and begged his victims for forgiveness, saying he did not want to go to prison.
Meanwhile, police said they were closely monitoring Peem, the alleged gang leader, fearing he might attempt suicide while in detention at Klong Luang Police Station in Pathum Thani.
On Sunday, police arrested Peem and his friend, Oshi, on charges of assault, extortion, and violating personal freedoms.
The arrests followed the circulation of a viral video on social media, showing Peem, a senior student at Bangkok University, repeatedly throwing hot soup over his junior, Andrew, at a restaurant.
The clip sparked a protest by LGBTQ+ students outside Peem’s condominium in Pathum Thani.
On Monday, well-known activist Kanthawat Pongpaiboowet, also known as Gun Jomphalang, who helped Andrew file charges against Peem and Oshi, visited Peem at the police station to speak with him.
Peem told Kanthawat that he wished to apologise to all his victims and offered to cover all medical expenses in the hope they would forgive him and withdraw their complaints.
Peem said he did not want to go to prison and was uncertain whether he and Oshi would still be allowed to continue their studies.
Bangkok University has since announced that both Peem and Oshi have been expelled for misconduct.
Pol Col Kiartisak Mitprasart, chief of Klong Luang Police Station, said on Monday that so far five victims had filed complaints against Peem and Oshi. He added that a fifth victim filed a complaint on Sunday night, though their case was not as serious as those of the four earlier victims.
Kiartisak said police would seek Thanyaburi Provincial Court’s approval on Tuesday morning to further detain the two suspects pending additional investigations.
He added that Peem had admitted to all charges, while Oshi had admitted to assault but denied the extortion charges.
Kiartisak also noted that Peem appeared to be under severe emotional stress, prompting police to take turns monitoring him closely throughout Sunday night to prevent any self-harm.