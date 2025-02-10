Selling alcohol on Makha Bucha Day will result in punishment, warns police

Pol Col Worasak Pisitbannakorn, acting commander of the police’s Public Affairs Division, said retail and wholesale business entrepreneurs are subjected to refrain from selling alcohol during the five Buddhist holidays, except those who sell alcohol through airport duty-free shops.
These days are Makha Bucha Day, Visakha Bucha Day, Asarnha Bucha Day, Buddhist Lent Day, and End of Buddhist Lent Day, he explained.
Stores and business operators should refrain from retail and wholesale of all types of alcoholic beverages throughout the Kingdom for 24 hours, starting from midnight on February 11 until midnight on February 12, he said.
Meanwhile, Deputy police chief Pol Gen Prachuap Wongsuk said policemen have been instructed to ensure safety among devotees who will travel to several temples to make merits during the Buddhist holiday.
Policemen have also been instructed to strictly enforce the law against retail and wholesale business entrepreneurs who sell alcohol during the period.
Any people who need assistance or witness any wrongdoing can inform the police through hotline 191 and 1599 anytime, he added.