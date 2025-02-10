Selling alcohol on Makha Bucha Day will result in punishment, warns police

Meanwhile, Deputy police chief Pol Gen Prachuap Wongsuk said policemen have been instructed to ensure safety among devotees who will travel to several temples to make merits during the Buddhist holiday.

Policemen have also been instructed to strictly enforce the law against retail and wholesale business entrepreneurs who sell alcohol during the period.

Any people who need assistance or witness any wrongdoing can inform the police through hotline 191 and 1599 anytime, he added.