Police raid unlicenced medical supply factory in Nonthaburi

Officials of the Consumer Protection Police (CPP) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday investigated a factory in Khlong Khoi subdistrict of Nonthaburi province suspected of manufacturing medical supplies without a licence.

The authorities were following up on a tip that the factory, which produces cotton balls soaked in ethyl alcohol 70% used in the cleaning of wounds and medical equipment, might not have a licence to produce medical supplies.

Officials found 2,830 packs of cotton balls soaked in ethyl alcohol under the brand “Dara Plus”, and 6,400 packs under the brand “Sheddy”, 89 bags of dry cotton balls, 10 gallons of alcohol, and several items of manufacturing machinery.

Dr Surachoke Tangwiwat, the FDA’s secretary-general, said the factory had never registered with the FDA as a manufacturer of medical supplies, yet displayed an FDA licence number which belongs to another company on the product packages.