Samut Sakhon’s Mueang district ranked most polluted city in Thailand

However, the Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported the PM2.5 situation in the capital with an average concentration of 28.1 micrograms per cubic metre (mcg) as of 7am.

Only two districts where the air quality reached unsafe levels: Lat Krabang (39.6 mcg) and Nong Chok (39.0 mcg)

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing health risks such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Major sources of PM2.5 include traffic emissions, factories, forest fires and burning of harvest leftovers.