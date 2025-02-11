Myanmar man handed 15 days in jail for throwing puppy into sea

The Immigration Bureau also revoked his visa and ordered him to be deported, the WDT said.
A video clip that went viral on Friday shows a man picking up a puppy and throwing it with all his might into the sea. The puppy desperately struggles to swim back to shore, only for the man to repeatedly hurl it back into the water. The incident occurred in late 2023.
The WDT posted a wanted message on its Facebook page and filed a police complaint of animal torture against the man in the video.
With the help of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, it tracked down the suspect – Thi Ha Aung, 19 – to Chumphon province, where he was living. Accompanied by a WDT representative, he surrendered to police on Saturday and confessed to being the man in the video clip. He claimed he had been trying to wash the dog clean.