Summer to start as Feb ends, bringing highs of 43°C for Thailand

Thailand will officially enter the summer season at the end of February, with high temperatures lasting until May, the Thailand Meteorological Department announced on Tuesday.
The Thai summer is characterised by a hot southerly wind covering the upper part of the country, it added.
However, the department forecast that the North and Northeast will continue to experience cool mornings throughout March as a weak high-pressure system from China extends over upper Thailand.
Temperatures will rise between March and mid-April, with most of Thailand experiencing hot and humid weather as southerly winds bring moisture from the Gulf of Thailand.
The department predicted highs of 43 degrees Celsius in some provinces during the hottest period. However, scattered summer storms, thundershowers, gusty winds, and hail are expected to provide some relief in April and May.
In the South, thunderstorms are forecast for 20-30% of the region through March until the end of April. Rainfall is expected to increase from mid-May, particularly on the west coast, where the southwest monsoon will generate waves of 2-3 metres in the Andaman Sea. Waves in the Gulf are forecast at 1-2 metres during this period.
The department urged the public to beware of fire hazards and forest fires during the summer. From late March to mid-April, extreme heat will persist for several days, during which people – especially children, seniors, and those with health conditions – should avoid prolonged outdoor exposure.