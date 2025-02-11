Summer to start as Feb ends, bringing highs of 43°C for Thailand

Thailand will officially enter the summer season at the end of February, with high temperatures lasting until May, the Thailand Meteorological Department announced on Tuesday.

The Thai summer is characterised by a hot southerly wind covering the upper part of the country, it added.

However, the department forecast that the North and Northeast will continue to experience cool mornings throughout March as a weak high-pressure system from China extends over upper Thailand.

Temperatures will rise between March and mid-April, with most of Thailand experiencing hot and humid weather as southerly winds bring moisture from the Gulf of Thailand.

The department predicted highs of 43 degrees Celsius in some provinces during the hottest period. However, scattered summer storms, thundershowers, gusty winds, and hail are expected to provide some relief in April and May.