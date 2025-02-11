Govt vows to sideline senior officials linked to call-centre gangs

She emphasised that the policy had successfully boosted tourism, with 35 million foreign tourists visiting Thailand in 2024, compared to 27 million in 2023. The increase in arrivals has benefited Thai SMEs and contributed to GDP growth, she added.

“This is a separate issue. If the visa-free policy were cancelled, tourism would be negatively affected because it has been an important factor in boosting the sector,” Paetongtarn said.

Meanwhile, she reaffirmed that the Thai government is working with neighbouring countries to rescue Thai nationals who have been lured and forced to work for scam gangs. The Foreign Ministry will oversee negotiations, she said.

Crackdown on Internet Signal Smuggling

Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsub also revealed that Phumtham reprimanded the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) for failing to prevent the smuggling of internet signals to aid call-centre operations across the border.

Phumtham reported to the Cabinet that illegal internet transmissions have been detected from Sa Kaeo’s Aranyaprathet district to Poi Pet in Cambodia and from Tak’s Mae Sot district to Myanmar.

The NBTC has been ordered to take immediate action to block the unauthorised transmission of internet signals across the Mae Sot border, Jirayu said.

Senior Officials to Be Transferred to Inactive Posts

Phumtham also assured the Cabinet that senior officials found to be linked to call-centre gangs will be sidelined to inactive posts by Tuesday.

“This is to demonstrate that the government is serious and fully committed to dismantling these criminal networks,” he was quoted as saying.

