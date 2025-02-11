Govt vows to sideline senior officials linked to call-centre gangs

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has informed the Cabinet that senior government officials suspected of aiding call-centre gangs in Myanmar will be transferred to inactive posts by Tuesday.
Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsub said Phumtham outlined the plan during the weekly Cabinet meeting.
Following the meeting, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra affirmed that Thai officials involved with call-centre scam gangs will face consequences.
Paetongtarn noted that the government’s recent measures—cutting electricity and fuel supplies to five border towns in Myanmar and disrupting internet access—have led to a 40-50% drop in scam calls targeting Thai citizens.
On 5 February, Thailand halted electricity sales and banned oil exports to these areas in an effort to cripple call-centre scam operations.
Chantararuangthong will assess the impact of these measures in two weeks, Paetongtarn added.
“In two weeks, the statistics will clearly show how much scam calls have decreased,” she stated.
Paetongtarn dismissed concerns that the visa-free entry policy for Chinese tourists had contributed to the rise in call-centre scams.
She emphasised that the policy had successfully boosted tourism, with 35 million foreign tourists visiting Thailand in 2024, compared to 27 million in 2023. The increase in arrivals has benefited Thai SMEs and contributed to GDP growth, she added.
“This is a separate issue. If the visa-free policy were cancelled, tourism would be negatively affected because it has been an important factor in boosting the sector,” Paetongtarn said.
Meanwhile, she reaffirmed that the Thai government is working with neighbouring countries to rescue Thai nationals who have been lured and forced to work for scam gangs. The Foreign Ministry will oversee negotiations, she said.
Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsub also revealed that Phumtham reprimanded the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) for failing to prevent the smuggling of internet signals to aid call-centre operations across the border.
Phumtham reported to the Cabinet that illegal internet transmissions have been detected from Sa Kaeo’s Aranyaprathet district to Poi Pet in Cambodia and from Tak’s Mae Sot district to Myanmar.
The NBTC has been ordered to take immediate action to block the unauthorised transmission of internet signals across the Mae Sot border, Jirayu said.
Phumtham also assured the Cabinet that senior officials found to be linked to call-centre gangs will be sidelined to inactive posts by Tuesday.
“This is to demonstrate that the government is serious and fully committed to dismantling these criminal networks,” he was quoted as saying.