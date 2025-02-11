Nakhon Ratchasima locals flock to gold shops as prices hit historic high

More than 20 gold shops near Thao Suranari Monument in Mueang district were crowded with people who came to sell their precious metals. Police have been deployed to disrupt thieves and robbers’ plans to commit their crimes.

Nakhon Ratchasima local Boonkerd Wattanakul said she was surprised by the rise in gold price, noting that the price was around 18,000 baht two years ago.

She explained that her decision to sell a 50-satang weight necklace and two 50-satang weight rings came as she needed to use money. She expects the gold price to rise further.