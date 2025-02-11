Trump’s tariff threats see investors rushing to buy gold

Gold prices continued their record-breaking rally on Monday, breaching the key $2,900 level for the first time.

According to a Reuters report, this latest surge has been fuelled by demands for a safe haven as new tariff threats amplify the trade war and concern about inflation intensifies.

Spot gold jumped 1.6% to $2,905.24 per ounce by 1.45pm Eastern Time (18:45 GMT), having earlier hit a record high of $2,911.30. US gold futures closed 1.6% higher at $2,934.40.

“The tariff war is clearly behind this rise; it simply reflects increased uncertainty and tension in the global trade situation,” said Edward Meir, an analyst at Marex.



New tariffs were announced on Sunday, including an additional 25% tariff on all steel and aluminium imports, with President Trump signing the Executive Order to this effect on Monday.

It was also stated that reciprocal tariffs would be announced this week, matching rates imposed by other countries and applying them immediately.

