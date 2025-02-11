Source of mysterious internet connection to Poi Pet still unknown

Officials from the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) have yet to identify the source of an internet cable running across the border from Sa Kaeo province into Poi Pet, Cambodia, as of Tuesday.

Ongoing Investigation into the Internet Cable

As of Tuesday evening, NBTC officials were still working with police and military personnel to trace the 17-18 kilometre-long broadband internet cable from Aranyaprathet district to its origin.

Officials stated that tracing the cable would take hours, as they must follow it step by step back inland.