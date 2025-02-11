Source of mysterious internet connection to Poi Pet still unknown

Officials from the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) have yet to identify the source of an internet cable running across the border from Sa Kaeo province into Poi Pet, Cambodia, as of Tuesday.
As of Tuesday evening, NBTC officials were still working with police and military personnel to trace the 17-18 kilometre-long broadband internet cable from Aranyaprathet district to its origin.
Officials stated that tracing the cable would take hours, as they must follow it step by step back inland.
The cable was one of three broadband internet lines cut off by the NBTC on Monday as part of a crackdown on illegal internet connections used by call-centre gangs operating across the border.
The three cables were initially severed because no licensed operators had come forward to confirm they had been granted concessions to subcontract internet services into Cambodia.
However, on Tuesday, two subcontractors identified themselves as the legitimate owners of two of the cables, prompting officials to restore those connections.
This left one cable still disconnected, with officials unable to determine its ownership.
Investigators revealed that the mystery cable was linked to six internet connection sites in Poi Pet.
Meanwhile, officials from a mobile phone operator that had installed a 50-metre cell tower near the Poi Pet border arrived on-site to lower the cell broadcasting unit from 50 metres to 10 metres, reducing its signal range.
Thai authorities had previously raised concerns that the tower’s signal could extend too far into Cambodia, potentially enabling call-centre gangs to exploit the network.