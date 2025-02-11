Bangkok University fires more LGBTQ+ gang members

Bangkok University issued its third statement on Tuesday regarding an alleged LGBTQ+ gang accused of bullying junior students, confirming that all members seen in a viral social media clip assaulting a junior student had been expelled.
In previous statements, the university dismissed the gang leader, Rasipa (Peem), 22, and his associate, Chakatpol (Oshi), 19, after a viral video showed them splashing hot soup on a junior student on 20 February.
In its latest statement, the university administration reviewed another clip showing a junior student being assaulted in the university’s car park, where his hair was forcibly cut.
The statement declared that the actions seen in the video were clear violations of the law and inflicted both physical and psychological harm. As a result, all students involved were immediately expelled.
Although the statement did not name those dismissed, it is believed to refer to the eight additional students arrested on Monday night for allegedly collaborating with Peem and Oshi in the attacks.
The arrested individuals were identified as: