Bangkok University fires more LGBTQ+ gang members

Bangkok University issued its third statement on Tuesday regarding an alleged LGBTQ+ gang accused of bullying junior students, confirming that all members seen in a viral social media clip assaulting a junior student had been expelled.

In previous statements, the university dismissed the gang leader, Rasipa (Peem), 22, and his associate, Chakatpol (Oshi), 19, after a viral video showed them splashing hot soup on a junior student on 20 February.

In its latest statement, the university administration reviewed another clip showing a junior student being assaulted in the university’s car park, where his hair was forcibly cut.