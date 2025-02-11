Thai fact-checkers ‘won’t let disinformation off the hook’

Thai fact-checking organisations have vowed their commitment to combating misinformation in Thai society as the issue has become a global peril, according to a seminar.

Kultida Samabuddhi, editor of fact-checking body Cofact, said misinformation and disinformation have been viewed as the world’s “biggest short-term risks”, citing the World Economic Forum’s 2025 Global Risks Report.

She was speaking at Tuesday's seminar titled “Collective efforts to combat Disinfo 4.0 to mitigate the Global Risks” held to mark International Safer Internet Day, which focuses on creating a secure online environment. Present at the event were delegates from both government and civil bodies doing fact-checking.

Noting the report, Kultida said that the problems pose threats to societal cohesion as they could erode trust and exacerbate divisions within and between nations, leading to turmoil.

“They [misinformation and disinformation] are enormous in numbers. They are also sexy – emotionally provoking, enticing us to share them,” she said.

She pointed to the importance of fact-checkers, saying that they could help society to be “fact-based” by checking false information as well as any speeches from figures if they are true.