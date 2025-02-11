Court acquits Tu Hao, 18 others in money laundering case

Tu Hao, also known by his Thai name Chainat Kornchayanan, is a Chinese-born businessman with Thai nationality. He was linked to Jinling Pub, where he was listed as the tenant and manager. The venue catered primarily to Chinese patrons and was raided by police on October 26, 2022. During the raid, authorities discovered over 100 illegal Chinese immigrants and a large quantity of narcotics, leading to a broader investigation into Chinese criminal investment networks. However, Tu Hao was not present at the pub at the time of the raid.
Following the operation, police expanded their investigation by searching multiple luxury residences and businesses associated with Tu Hao. Authorities seized assets and launched prosecutions against his close associates. After a warrant was issued for his arrest, Tu Hao surrendered to police and denied all drug-related charges.
On Tuesday, February 11, the South Bangkok Criminal Court delivered its verdict in the case against 25 defendants accused of drug offenses, money laundering, and participating in a transnational criminal organization. The prosecution, along with all defendants and their legal representatives, was present in court, with a Chinese interpreter provided. Prosecutors claimed that financial transactions linked to Jinling Pub were connected to an entertainment venue in Cambodia, suggesting money transfers related to the drug trade. They also alleged that all defendants were involved in the illicit operation. Defendants 1, 4, and 5 pleaded guilty.
The court, however, ruled that there was no clear evidence proving the defendants had conspired to form a transnational criminal organization. The prosecution's case was deemed weak and inconclusive, leading to the acquittal of all defendants on those charges.
Regarding the money laundering allegations, the court found that the prosecution’s evidence lacked sufficient weight, as financial transactions in the defendants' bank accounts could not be clearly distinguished as proceeds from drug sales or legitimate earnings from food and beverage sales at Jinling Pub. As a result, all 25 defendants were acquitted of money laundering charges.
Despite these acquittals, the court convicted several defendants on drug-related offences.
Defendant 1, Huang Hai Tao, and Defendant 4 were sentenced to 27 years and 6 months in prison and fined 1,690,000 baht for jointly distributing narcotics and illegal possession of firearms.
Defendant 5 received a 28-year and 12-month sentence and was fined 2,600,000 baht for the same offences, along with additional charges for operating an unlicensed entertainment venue and violations related to migrant labour.
Defendants 7, 11, and 12 were found guilty of aiding and abetting drug distribution and were sentenced to 21 years and 24 months in prison, with fines of 1,706,666.66 baht each.
The court acquitted the remaining 19 defendants, including Defendant 2, Tu Hao, and Defendant 8, his former wife, who holds the rank of police colonel.
With this ruling, Tu Hao and several others have been cleared of all charges, concluding one of Thailand’s most high-profile cases involving alleged transnational crime networks.