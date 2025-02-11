Court acquits Tu Hao, 18 others in money laundering case

Tu Hao, also known by his Thai name Chainat Kornchayanan, is a Chinese-born businessman with Thai nationality. He was linked to Jinling Pub, where he was listed as the tenant and manager. The venue catered primarily to Chinese patrons and was raided by police on October 26, 2022. During the raid, authorities discovered over 100 illegal Chinese immigrants and a large quantity of narcotics, leading to a broader investigation into Chinese criminal investment networks. However, Tu Hao was not present at the pub at the time of the raid.

Following the operation, police expanded their investigation by searching multiple luxury residences and businesses associated with Tu Hao. Authorities seized assets and launched prosecutions against his close associates. After a warrant was issued for his arrest, Tu Hao surrendered to police and denied all drug-related charges.

On Tuesday, February 11, the South Bangkok Criminal Court delivered its verdict in the case against 25 defendants accused of drug offenses, money laundering, and participating in a transnational criminal organization. The prosecution, along with all defendants and their legal representatives, was present in court, with a Chinese interpreter provided. Prosecutors claimed that financial transactions linked to Jinling Pub were connected to an entertainment venue in Cambodia, suggesting money transfers related to the drug trade. They also alleged that all defendants were involved in the illicit operation. Defendants 1, 4, and 5 pleaded guilty.