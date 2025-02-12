Myanmar sends 261 victims of call-centre gangs to Thailand

On Wednesday afternoon, Myanmar sent 261 victims of call-centre gangs, rescued from two border towns, back to Thailand for deportation to their respective countries.
Initially, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai announced that Myanmar would send 53 victims, but a spokesman from the Defence Ministry later clarified that the number of rescued victims from KK Park and Shwe Kokko border towns had risen to 261. They were sent to Thailand via the Phop Phra border checkpoint in Tak at around 3 pm.
Earlier on Wednesday, Phumtham had stated that the Myanmar government had informed him that 53 foreign nationals would be sent to Thailand that same day, as Myanmar could no longer care for them following the shutdown or reduction of operations in five border towns. This move follows Thailand's decision to cut off electricity and oil supplies to these regions in an effort to pressure Myanmar into taking action against scam operations.
Phumtham explained that the eight affected countries include Ethiopia, the Philippines, Bangladesh, and Kenya.
Phumtham emphasised that if Myanmar wants to ease the impact of Thailand’s electricity and oil supply ban, it must first prove that it has successfully eradicated call-centre scam operations in the five border towns.
He also reaffirmed that Thailand would not lift the ban simply because Myanmar threatened to boycott Thai goods, noting that such a boycott would primarily harm Myanmar’s own citizens rather than Thailand.
Since 5 February, Thailand has restricted electricity and oil exports to five Myanmar border towns to pressure the country to take action against scam gangs, most of which are reportedly operated by Chinese nationals.
Phumtham explained that once the 53 foreign nationals arrive in Thailand, their embassies will be notified to assist Thai authorities in investigating how they were deceived into joining these criminal operations.
The verification process is expected to take between three weeks and a month. During this time, officials will determine who deceived the victims, how they entered Thailand, and where they stayed before crossing the border to work for the gangs.
Phumtham stated that the Thai government would only accept these victims if their embassies guarantee that their home countries will take them back. Without such assurances, Thailand will not permit Myanmar to transfer them.
Additionally, Thai security forces will strengthen border controls to prevent a potential mass influx of scam victims. Proper coordination between Thailand, Myanmar, and the victims’ home countries will be required before any further transfers are allowed.
Meanwhile, Maj Gen Thanatip Sawangsaeng, spokesman for the Defence Ministry, confirmed that the 53 victims were sent across the border to Thailand at the Ban Chong Kaeb checkpoint in Phop Phra district, Tak, at approximately 3 pm.
Thanatip stated that these 53 victims were rescued from KK Park and Shwe Kokko and included nationals from the following countries:
In addition to the initial 53 victims, Myanmar also sent 208 more victims, whose nationalities have yet to be verified.
Thanatip confirmed that all victims would be detained at Border Patrol Police Camp 346 as part of the national referral mechanism.
The Foreign Ministry will later coordinate with the victims' embassies to arrange their repatriation.