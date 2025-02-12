Myanmar sends 261 victims of call-centre gangs to Thailand

Investigation and Repatriation of Victims

Since 5 February, Thailand has restricted electricity and oil exports to five Myanmar border towns to pressure the country to take action against scam gangs, most of which are reportedly operated by Chinese nationals.

Phumtham explained that once the 53 foreign nationals arrive in Thailand, their embassies will be notified to assist Thai authorities in investigating how they were deceived into joining these criminal operations.

The verification process is expected to take between three weeks and a month. During this time, officials will determine who deceived the victims, how they entered Thailand, and where they stayed before crossing the border to work for the gangs.

Conditions for Accepting Victims in Thailand

Phumtham stated that the Thai government would only accept these victims if their embassies guarantee that their home countries will take them back. Without such assurances, Thailand will not permit Myanmar to transfer them.

Additionally, Thai security forces will strengthen border controls to prevent a potential mass influx of scam victims. Proper coordination between Thailand, Myanmar, and the victims’ home countries will be required before any further transfers are allowed.

Details of Victim Transfer

Meanwhile, Maj Gen Thanatip Sawangsaeng, spokesman for the Defence Ministry, confirmed that the 53 victims were sent across the border to Thailand at the Ban Chong Kaeb checkpoint in Phop Phra district, Tak, at approximately 3 pm.

Thanatip stated that these 53 victims were rescued from KK Park and Shwe Kokko and included nationals from the following countries:

12 Filipinos

4 Kenyans

1 Tanzanian

2 Brazilians

21 Ethiopians

5 Pakistanis

2 Bangladeshis

6 Nepalese

In addition to the initial 53 victims, Myanmar also sent 208 more victims, whose nationalities have yet to be verified.

Thanatip confirmed that all victims would be detained at Border Patrol Police Camp 346 as part of the national referral mechanism.

The Foreign Ministry will later coordinate with the victims' embassies to arrange their repatriation.