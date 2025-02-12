260 Call-centre scam victims from Myanmar arrive in Thailand

On Wednesday afternoon, Myanmar sent 260 victims of call-centre gangs, rescued from two border towns, back to Thailand for deportation to their respective countries.

Initially, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai announced that Myanmar would send 53 victims, but a spokesman from the Defence Ministry later clarified that the number of rescued victims from KK Park and Shwe Kokko border towns had risen to 261. They were sent to Thailand via the Phop Phra border checkpoint in Tak at around 3pm.

At 4pm, the Democratic Karen Buddhist Army (DKBA)'s Goltooboh force handed over 260 foreign victims of human trafficking, who had been forced to work in Myanmar, to Thai security officers at Ban Chong Khae, Chong Khae Subdistrict, Phop Phra District, Tak Province.

The Rajmanu Special Task Force, along with military personnel, 9 trucks, Border Patrol Police (BPP), local government officials, and Phop Phra Police, received the victims and transported them to the screening point at BPP Company 346.

Once the victims arrive at the screening point, they will undergo thorough screening using the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) process, a system designed to care for and assist human trafficking victims.