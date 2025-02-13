PM2.5 in 26 provinces, including Bangkok, at ‘red’ level

The air in 26 provinces including the Bangkok metropolitan area was unhealthy this morning (Thursday), with the levels of PM2.5 exceeding the health standard, the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) reported.

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing health risks such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Thailand’s safety standard for PM2.5 is 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) over a three-hour average.

GISTDA’s “เช็คฝุ่น” application uses satellite imagery together with data from Pollution Control Department and related agencies to present PM2.5 readings all over Thailand in colour-coded formats.