PM2.5 in 26 provinces, including Bangkok, at ‘red’ level

The air in 26 provinces including the Bangkok metropolitan area was unhealthy this morning (Thursday), with the levels of PM2.5 exceeding the health standard, the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) reported.
PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing health risks such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.
Thailand’s safety standard for PM2.5 is 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) over a three-hour average.
GISTDA’s “เช็คฝุ่น” application uses satellite imagery together with data from Pollution Control Department and related agencies to present PM2.5 readings all over Thailand in colour-coded formats.
26 provinces that recorded PM2.5 over 75.1 µg/m³ on Thursday morning, which is considered “red” level, or impacting people’s health, are as follows:
Bangkok (103.6 µg/m³)
Trat (100.5 µg/m³)
Pathum Thani (99.2 µg/m³)
Samut Prakan (98.9 µg/m³)
Chonburi (95.9 µg/m³)
Chachoengsao (95.8 µg/m³)
Samut Sakhon (94.0 µg/m³)
Nonthaburi (93.8 µg/m³)
Nakhon Pathom (89.8 µg/m³)
Ratchaburi (89.6 µg/m³)
Samut Songkhram (89.0 µg/m³)
Ayutthaya (88.3 µg/m³)
Saraburi (87.6 µg/m³)
Rayong (87.2 µg/m³)
Chanthaburi (86.9 µg/m³)
Phetchaburi (84.8 µg/m³)
Lopburi (83.7 µg/m³)
Kanchanaburi (82.8 µg/m³)
Prachinburi (82.4 µg/m³)
Nakhon Nayok (81.2 µg/m³)
Singburi (78.4 µg/m³)
Suphanburi (77.9 µg/m³)
Sa Kaeo (76.7 µg/m³)
Ang Thong (76.4 µg/m³)
Prachuap Khiri Khan (76.3 µg/m³)
Uthai Thani (75.5 µg/m³)
Meanwhile, 24 provinces are coded as “orange”, or starting to impact people’s health, with PM2.5 level from 37.6-75.0 µg/m³, as follows:
Chai Nat (71.9 µg/m³)
Nakhon Ratchasima (70.5 µg/m³)
Nakhon Sawan (70.2 µg/m³)
Phetchabun (69.2 µg/m³)
Kamphaeng Phet (66.9 µg/m³)
Phitsanulok (66.5 µg/m³)
Phrae (64.6 µg/m³)
Chaiyaphum (62.8 µg/m³)
Pichit (61.3 µg/m³)
Khon Kaen (59.4 µg/m³)
Tak (59.0 µg/m³)
Uttaradit (58.1 µg/m³)
Sukhothai (53.4 µg/m³)
Nan (52.1 µg/m³)
Buriram (51.6 µg/m³)
Lampang (51.5 µg/m³)
Loei (51.2 µg/m³)
Phayao (50.9 µg/m³)
Nong Bua Lam Phu (47.5 µg/m³)
Udon Thani (45.8 µg/m³)
Nong Khai (45.1 µg/m³)
Maha Sarakham (42.0 µg/m³)
Pattani (40.9 µg/m³)
Yala (40.6 µg/m³)
GISTDA advised people to wear masks when leaving their homes to prevent potential health issues, especially respiratory-related illnesses. PM2.5 data can be easily tracked via the “เช็กฝุ่น” mobile app, which is available for download on both IOS and Android systems.