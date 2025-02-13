Lost in Translation: French tourist stranded in Doi Tao after seeking to visit Koh Tao

A French tourist hoping to visit Koh Tao in Surat Thani ended up stranded in Doi Tao district, Chiang Mai, due to an apparent miscommunication, police said.

To make matters worse, after receiving a lift from a kind-hearted cabbage truck driver to Ratchaburi, he misplaced his purse and passport in Suphan Buri before the police stepped in to assist him.

The plight of the French backpacker, identified only as “Jack,” was revealed by Police Corporal Teerapat Modjod of Song Phi Nong Police Station in Suphan Buri.

Teerapat shared Jack’s confusing journey on his Facebook page on Wednesday, though the story lacked some details, likely due to language barriers.