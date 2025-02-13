Lost in Translation: French tourist stranded in Doi Tao after seeking to visit Koh Tao

A French tourist hoping to visit Koh Tao in Surat Thani ended up stranded in Doi Tao district, Chiang Mai, due to an apparent miscommunication, police said.
To make matters worse, after receiving a lift from a kind-hearted cabbage truck driver to Ratchaburi, he misplaced his purse and passport in Suphan Buri before the police stepped in to assist him.
The plight of the French backpacker, identified only as “Jack,” was revealed by Police Corporal Teerapat Modjod of Song Phi Nong Police Station in Suphan Buri.
Teerapat shared Jack’s confusing journey on his Facebook page on Wednesday, though the story lacked some details, likely due to language barriers.
According to Teerapat’s post, Jack arrived at his police station at 1 am on Wednesday, brought in by the cabbage truck driver, who asked the officers to help him reach Muang district.
The truck driver explained that he was on a tight schedule to deliver cabbage to Ratchaburi before 2 am but wanted to help Jack, who had lost his purse while having dinner at a petrol station in Suphan Buri’s Muang district.
Teerapat then contacted Muang Police Station in Suphan Buri and discovered that a good Samaritan had handed in a foreign tourist’s purse containing a large sum of cash and a passport.
The purse had been found at a petrol station in Muang district, and the good Samaritan mentioned that the foreigner had last been seen travelling in a cabbage truck.
When Jack arrived at Muang Police Station, he was relieved to find the good Samaritan waiting for him with his belongings.
Jack explained that he was visiting Thailand for the first time and had planned to travel to Koh Tao island in Surat Thani.
However, due to a miscommunication, he was mistakenly taken to Doi Tao district in Chiang Mai instead.
Determined to reach the South, he began hitchhiking his way towards his intended destination.
A generous cabbage truck driver spotted Jack hitchhiking in Lamphun, and Jack requested a lift to Ratchaburi, hoping to find another ride from there to Surat Thani.
After Jack was reunited with his wallet, the police helped him find accommodation for the night. The following morning, he resumed his journey towards Surat Thani.