Chinese gambling den suspect seeks hearing deferment to next Friday

Chinese-born businessman and alleged triad leader Chainat Kornchayanan, aka Tu Hao, postponed his scheduled meeting with prosecutors from the Economic and Resource-related Case Division regarding a gambling den case.
Originally set to appear at the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) on Thursday, Chainat has now deferred his meeting to February 21 at 10am.
Chainat, along with three others, is accused of operating an illegal gambling den and importing gambling chips. Investigators have also named seven other Chinese nationals as suspects in the case.
Only Chainat’s lawyer appeared at the OAG on Thursday to formally request the rescheduling, but no reason was provided.
The development comes after the South Bangkok Criminal Court on Tuesday acquitted Chainat, his wife and 17 others in a transnational crime case involving money laundering and narcotics, citing insufficient evidence.
Chainat, a Chinese-born businessman who acquired Thai nationality through marriage, was previously identified as the tenant and manager of Jinling Pub in Bangkok.
The nightclub, which primarily catered to Chinese patrons, was raided by police on October 26, 2022, leading to the discovery of over 100 illegal Chinese immigrants and a large quantity of drugs. This raid sparked a broader investigation into Chinese criminal networks and illicit investments in Thailand.