Chinese gambling den suspect seeks hearing deferment to next Friday

Chinese-born businessman and alleged triad leader Chainat Kornchayanan, aka Tu Hao, postponed his scheduled meeting with prosecutors from the Economic and Resource-related Case Division regarding a gambling den case.

Originally set to appear at the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) on Thursday, Chainat has now deferred his meeting to February 21 at 10am.

Chainat, along with three others, is accused of operating an illegal gambling den and importing gambling chips. Investigators have also named seven other Chinese nationals as suspects in the case.

Only Chainat’s lawyer appeared at the OAG on Thursday to formally request the rescheduling, but no reason was provided.