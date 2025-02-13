Wildfires rage across northern Thailand, Phetchabun worst hit

The North of Thailand is grappling with a surge in wildfires, with 401 hotspots detected across 17 provinces, the Region 3 Forest Fire Control Centre said.

Phetchabun province has been particularly affected, registering 82 hotspots – the highest in the region – with fires spreading across almost the entire province.

The latest data released at 7am on Thursday reveals the scale of the crisis. While specific data for other provinces was unavailable as of press time, Phetchabun’s 82 hotspots are of significant concern.

Of them, 32 are located in forest reserves, 21 in land reform areas, 15 in agricultural lands, 11 in protected forests and three in community areas.

Since February 1, the province has seen a staggering 587 hotspots in total. Land reform areas have been the worst affected, with 198 incidents, followed by forest reserves (161) and agricultural land (109) to name a few. Chon Daen and Si Thep districts have each seen 118 hotspots, while Wichian Buri has recorded 110, Lom Sak 98, and Nam Nao 34.

