Cool morning and hot day forecast for most of Thailand

The weak high-pressure system over the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea is bringing cool weather with fog in the morning and warmer weather during the day to upper Thailand, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Friday.
It urged people in the upper country to take care of their health due to the changing weather and beware of fire hazards due to dry air. All drivers should also take more caution in areas with poor visibility, it added.
Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea is weakening. Waves in the Gulf are about a metre high and above 1 metre in thunderstorms, the department said, while urging all ships to proceed with caution and keep away from storms.
North: Cool to cold with fog in the morning; minimum temperature 14-21 degrees Celsius, maximum 34-37°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops with frost in some areas.
Northeast: Cool to cold with light fog in the morning; minimum 15-21°C, maximum 34-36°C; cold on mountaintops.
Central: Cool with fog in the morning; minimum 20-23°C, maximum 36-37°C.
East: Cool with fog in the morning; minimum 21-25°C, maximum 33-38°C; waves below a metre high and about 1 metre high offshore.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 21-24°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 1 metre high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Partly cloudy with isolated light rains; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 33-36°C; waves below a metre in height and about 1 metre high offshore.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Cool with fog in the morning; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 35-38°C.