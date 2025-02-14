Cool morning and hot day forecast for most of Thailand

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold with fog in the morning; minimum temperature 14-21 degrees Celsius, maximum 34-37°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops with frost in some areas.

Northeast: Cool to cold with light fog in the morning; minimum 15-21°C, maximum 34-36°C; cold on mountaintops.

Central: Cool with fog in the morning; minimum 20-23°C, maximum 36-37°C.

East: Cool with fog in the morning; minimum 21-25°C, maximum 33-38°C; waves below a metre high and about 1 metre high offshore.

South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 21-24°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 1 metre high in thundershowers.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy with isolated light rains; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 33-36°C; waves below a metre in height and about 1 metre high offshore.

Bangkok metropolitan area: Cool with fog in the morning; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 35-38°C.