Bangkokians flock to Sanam Luang to pay final homage to Buddha relic

Hundreds of Bangkokians gathered at Sanam Luang on Friday to pay homage to the Buddha’s sacred tooth relic on the final day of its enshrinement in Thailand.
The revered relic, brought from China in December 2024, was enshrined in Thailand to commemorate His Majesty the King’s 6th-cycle or 72nd birthday on January 28, 2024, and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China diplomatic ties in 2025.
The relic was transferred from Beijing’s Lingguang Temple and enshrined in Sanam Luang for 73 days, from December 4 to February 14.
On Saturday, the government will organise a ceremony to transport the relic from its temporary shrine at Sanam Luang to Don Mueang International Airport before its return to China, said Yupha Taweewattanakitborvon, permanent secretary of the PM’s Office.
She urged all Buddhists in Bangkok who have not paid respect to the sacred relic yet, to take the opportunity on Friday, as this is a rare chance to pay homage to an original Buddha relic.
For those unable to visit on the final day, Yupha said that the public could still witness the procession as the relic is transported from Sanam Luang to Don Mueang Airport on Saturday at 6am.