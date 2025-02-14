Bangkokians flock to Sanam Luang to pay final homage to Buddha relic

Hundreds of Bangkokians gathered at Sanam Luang on Friday to pay homage to the Buddha’s sacred tooth relic on the final day of its enshrinement in Thailand.

The revered relic, brought from China in December 2024, was enshrined in Thailand to commemorate His Majesty the King’s 6th-cycle or 72nd birthday on January 28, 2024, and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Thailand-China diplomatic ties in 2025.

The relic was transferred from Beijing’s Lingguang Temple and enshrined in Sanam Luang for 73 days, from December 4 to February 14.