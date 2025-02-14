Bangkok condo raid uncovers high-tech scam operation

The raid on the condominium building in Sukhumvit Soi 64 followed an investigation linked to a case in Nan province, where a victim was deceived into transferring 100,000 baht after scammers falsely claimed the victim was involved in a money laundering scheme.
Police also found connections to two similar cases in Samut Prakan and an unidentified province in the South, with total losses reportedly exceeding 500,000 baht.
During the raid, police confiscated four SIM boxes, two internet modems and a CCTV camera, all of which were sent to Phra Khanong Police Station for investigation. Each SIM box can hold up to 129 SIM cards, facilitating mass scam calls, the police said.
The two Myanmar women who were renting the room denied any knowledge of the SIM boxes’ installation and were taken in for further questioning.
Police have warned that any individuals found involved will face charges under Thailand’s telecommunications laws, specifically for operating an unauthorised radio communication station.