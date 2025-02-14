Bangkok condo raid uncovers high-tech scam operation

The raid on the condominium building in Sukhumvit Soi 64 followed an investigation linked to a case in Nan province, where a victim was deceived into transferring 100,000 baht after scammers falsely claimed the victim was involved in a money laundering scheme.

Police also found connections to two similar cases in Samut Prakan and an unidentified province in the South, with total losses reportedly exceeding 500,000 baht.