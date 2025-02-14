Man arrested for selling food supplements containing ‘viagra’

The police arrested the suspect identified as Ahmed (38) at a residence in Bangkok’s Suan Luang district under the Food Act BE 2522 (1979) for distributing food with misleading details on the label.
The police also confiscated more than 10 brands of food supplements worth over 1.5 million baht, saying that they were being distributed via online platforms.
These food supplements contain Sildenafil or Viagra, which could affect consumers’ health, the police said, adding that such items have become popular during Valentine’s Day.
Ahmed reportedly confessed to purchasing the food supplements from Malaysia for resale through online channels for 3-4 months as they are popular abroad.