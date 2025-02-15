Cool to cold morning and a warm day forecast for upper Thailand

The weak high-pressure system over the upper Northeast of Thailand and the westerly winds over the North are bringing cool weather with fog in the morning and warmer weather during the day to upper Thailand, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Saturday.
These conditions also bring isolated thundershowers to the East and isolated light rains to the Bangkok metropolitan area, it added.
The department urged people in upper Thailand to take care of their health due to the changing weather and to beware of fire hazards due to dry air. All drivers should also take more caution in areas with poor visibility, it added.
Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea is weakening. Waves in the Gulf are about a metre high and above a metre in thunderstorms, the department said, while urging all ships to proceed with caution and keep away from storms.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool to cold with fog in the morning; minimum temperature 14-21 degrees Celsius, maximum 33-37°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops with frost in some areas.
Northeast: Cool to cold with light fog in the morning; minimum 15-21°C, maximum 34-36°C; cold on mountaintops.
Central: Cool with light fog in the morning; minimum 20-23°C, maximum 36-38°C.
East: Light fog in the morning with isolated thundershower mostly in Chonburi and Rayong; minimum 21-25°C, maximum 32-38°C; waves below a metre high and about 1 metre high offshore.
South (east coast): Isolated thundershowers mostly in Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 22-26°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 1 metre high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Partly cloudy with isolated light rains; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 33-37°C; waves below a metre in height and about 1 metre high offshore.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Light fog in the morning with isolated light rains; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 33-37°C.