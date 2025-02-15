Cool to cold morning and a warm day forecast for upper Thailand

The weak high-pressure system over the upper Northeast of Thailand and the westerly winds over the North are bringing cool weather with fog in the morning and warmer weather during the day to upper Thailand, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

These conditions also bring isolated thundershowers to the East and isolated light rains to the Bangkok metropolitan area, it added.

The department urged people in upper Thailand to take care of their health due to the changing weather and to beware of fire hazards due to dry air. All drivers should also take more caution in areas with poor visibility, it added.