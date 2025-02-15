Status of Pak Chong golf course land clarified

The director general of the Department of Lands, Pornpoj Penpas, has provided clarification regarding a controversy over golf-course land in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, after discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

On Saturday, Pornpoj reported that Anutin explained the land was legally acquired, not as an original purchase but through subsequent transactions with local residents.

"Anutin is not concerned about this matter at all. Our discussion merely sought to confirm that his understanding of the situation was correct," Pornpoj said.

The director general explained that the land in question comprises more than 1,000 plots that were allocated by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) as a self-help settlement since 1972.

