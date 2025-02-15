Status of Pak Chong golf course land clarified

The director general of the Department of Lands, Pornpoj Penpas, has provided clarification regarding a controversy over golf-course land in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, after discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
On Saturday, Pornpoj reported that Anutin explained the land was legally acquired, not as an original purchase but through subsequent transactions with local residents.
"Anutin is not concerned about this matter at all. Our discussion merely sought to confirm that his understanding of the situation was correct," Pornpoj said.
The director general explained that the land in question comprises more than 1,000 plots that were allocated by the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security (MSDHS) as a self-help settlement since 1972.
According to established procedures, after five years of beneficial use, the land could be converted to NK.3 status, which under the Land Code can then be converted to full title deeds through normal regulations. Once residents obtained these deeds, they were prohibited from selling for five years, after which transactions became permissible.
When questioned about possible overlaps with Agricultural Land Reform Office (ALRO) areas, Pornpoj clarified: "All the title deeds were issued by the MSDHS. Therefore, ALRO should direct inquiries to MSDHS, not the Department of Lands, as we weren't involved. The title deeds were issued based on self-help settlement documentation under MSDHS responsibility, or the former Department of Public Welfare. ALRO needs to resolve any overlap issues directly with MSDHS."
Regarding the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives working group’s invitation for the Department of Lands to inspect the site, Pornpoj dismissed the idea as futile. "It would serve no purpose. In my view, MSDHS should be brought in to investigate why they established a settlement in that area, as the Department of Lands is merely the final stage in the process, following clear legal procedures."
The Director General further explained that ALRO cannot prevent the issuance of title deeds if residents occupied the land with proper documentation, such as SK.1 forms or even reservation certificates, before the area was declared a land reform zone. Conversely, the Department of Lands cannot survey and issue title deeds in ALRO areas even when numerous residents request it.
This type of conflict currently affects about 122 districts where resolution efforts are ongoing.