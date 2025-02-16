PM2.5 levels in Bangkok rise again, with 48 districts in the orange zone

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2025

Don't forget to wear a mask. PM 2.5 levels in Bangkok are rising, reaching the orange level, which impacts health across 48 districts. At-risk groups should avoid outdoor activities.

Bangkok Air Quality Information Center Reports PM2.5 Levels

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Center reported the PM2.5 situation in Bangkok on February 16, 2025, at 07:00 AM. The city's average PM2.5 concentration is 42.8 µg/m³.

Top 10 Districts with the Highest PM2.5 Levels in Bangkok:

Nong Chok – 63.4 µg/m³

Bueng Kum – 57.4 µg/m³

Bang Khun Thian – 51.5 µg/m³

Khlong Sam Wa – 50.7 µg/m³

Bang Na – 49.1 µg/m³

Bangkok Noi – 49.1 µg/m³

Min Buri – 49.0 µg/m³

Nong Khaem – 49.0 µg/m³

Lat Krabang – 48.9 µg/m³

Sathon – 47.0 µg/m³

PM2.5 levels are increasing.

Overall air quality: Beginning to impact health.

Health Recommendations

At the orange air quality level, air pollution begins to affect health. The general public should wear a PM2.5 protective mask when going outdoors, limit the duration of strenuous outdoor activities or exercise, and monitor for symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, or eye irritation.

For at-risk groups, wearing a PM2.5 protective mask is essential when outside. Strenuous outdoor activities should be avoided, and individuals should follow medical advice. If any abnormal symptoms occur, seeking medical attention immediately is recommended.

