PM2.5 levels in Bangkok rise again, with 48 districts in the orange zone

Bangkok Air Quality Information Center Reports PM2.5 Levels

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Center reported the PM2.5 situation in Bangkok on February 16, 2025, at 07:00 AM. The city's average PM2.5 concentration is 42.8 µg/m³.

Top 10 Districts with the Highest PM2.5 Levels in Bangkok:

Nong Chok – 63.4 µg/m³

Bueng Kum – 57.4 µg/m³

Bang Khun Thian – 51.5 µg/m³

Khlong Sam Wa – 50.7 µg/m³

Bang Na – 49.1 µg/m³

Bangkok Noi – 49.1 µg/m³

Min Buri – 49.0 µg/m³

Nong Khaem – 49.0 µg/m³

Lat Krabang – 48.9 µg/m³

Sathon – 47.0 µg/m³