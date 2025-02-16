PM2.5 levels in Bangkok rise again, with 48 districts in the orange zone

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Center reported the PM2.5 situation in Bangkok on February 16, 2025, at 07:00 AM. The city's average PM2.5 concentration is 42.8 µg/m³.
Top 10 Districts with the Highest PM2.5 Levels in Bangkok:
Nong Chok – 63.4 µg/m³
Bueng Kum – 57.4 µg/m³
Bang Khun Thian – 51.5 µg/m³
Khlong Sam Wa – 50.7 µg/m³
Bang Na – 49.1 µg/m³
Bangkok Noi – 49.1 µg/m³
Min Buri – 49.0 µg/m³
Nong Khaem – 49.0 µg/m³
Lat Krabang – 48.9 µg/m³
Sathon – 47.0 µg/m³
PM2.5 levels are increasing.
Overall air quality: Beginning to impact health.
Health Recommendations
At the orange air quality level, air pollution begins to affect health. The general public should wear a PM2.5 protective mask when going outdoors, limit the duration of strenuous outdoor activities or exercise, and monitor for symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, or eye irritation.
For at-risk groups, wearing a PM2.5 protective mask is essential when outside. Strenuous outdoor activities should be avoided, and individuals should follow medical advice. If any abnormal symptoms occur, seeking medical attention immediately is recommended.