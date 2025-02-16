Mother seeks justice after daughter dies in hotel with Chinese tourist

A mother filed a complaint at a Bangkok police station on Sunday, seeking legal action over the death of her daughter, who passed away after checking into a hotel with a Chinese tourist.

She lodged the complaint at Chokchai Police Station in Bangkok’s Wang Thonglang district, requesting an investigation into the cause of death and legal action against all those involved.

The hotel, located on Soi Yothin Pattana 3 in the Klong Chan area, reported to the police that a 22-year-old woman was found dead in a room, covered by a blanket.