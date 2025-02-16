Mother seeks justice after daughter dies in hotel with Chinese tourist

A mother filed a complaint at a Bangkok police station on Sunday, seeking legal action over the death of her daughter, who passed away after checking into a hotel with a Chinese tourist.
She lodged the complaint at Chokchai Police Station in Bangkok’s Wang Thonglang district, requesting an investigation into the cause of death and legal action against all those involved.
The hotel, located on Soi Yothin Pattana 3 in the Klong Chan area, reported to the police that a 22-year-old woman was found dead in a room, covered by a blanket.
Hotel staff informed police that the woman had checked into the room with a Chinese man on the night of 9 February, but the man left alone the following morning. When staff later inspected the room, they found the woman lying lifeless on the bed and immediately alerted the police.
The mother filed the complaint a day after the well-known Facebook page Isor Khayi Khao reported that an "entertainment worker" had died after being forced by her client to take drugs.
The page also shared a post from an agent seeking an entertainment worker to serve a Chinese client.
According to the post, the client was looking to hire an entertainment worker who could “get high” with him for four to five hours, offering 6,000 baht. The post further revealed that the victim had asked the agent whether she could avoid drug use during the service, but the agent responded that it was “a must,” advising her to take only a small amount to “get the feeling.”
The Facebook page claimed that after the woman died, the Chinese client fled the room and contacted the agent, who then reached out to the mother, offering 100,000 baht in exchange for not filing a police complaint.