Rain is here! 30% chance of rain, strong winds in Bangkok and upper Thailand

24-Hour Weather Forecast
A new moderate high-pressure system or cold air mass from China has extended over the upper northeastern region and the South China Sea. This condition causes southerly and southeasterly winds to bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, covering the lower northern region, northeastern region, central region (including Bangkok and its vicinity), and the eastern region.
While Thailand experiences hot weather during the daytime, some areas will see thunderstorms, strong winds, and possible lightning strikes. Following this, temperatures in the northeastern region will drop by 1-2°C, while the northern region will remain cool to cold. The northeastern and central regions will experience cool weather in the morning.
Residents in affected areas are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions and to be cautious of thunderstorms, strong winds, and possible lightning strikes. It is recommended to avoid open spaces, large trees, unstable structures, and billboards.
Farmers should take precautions to protect their crops from potential weather-related damage.
The weakening northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region is strengthening to a moderate level. This will bring increased rainfall to the southern region, while wind and waves in the Gulf of Thailand will become stronger. Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand will reach 1–2 metres, while in the upper Gulf, they will be about 1 metre high. In areas with thunderstorms, waves may exceed 2 metres. Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.
Meteorological Department Weather Forecast for Thailand
From 6pm, February 17 to 6pm, February 18
Bangkok and Vicinity
Scattered thunderstorms cover 30% of the area with occasional strong winds.
Temperature:
Minimum: 25-27°C
Maximum: 31-35°C
Wind: Southerly at 10-15 km/h
Northern Region
Cool to cold weather with morning fog. Temperatures will rise by 1-2°C, with hot weather during the day. Isolated thunderstorms cover 10% of the area, with strong winds in some places, mainly in Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, and Phetchabun provinces.
Temperature:
Minimum: 14-22°C
Maximum: 33-38°C
Mountain Peaks: Cool to cold weather, with a minimum temperature of 9-16°C
Wind: Southerly at 5-15 km/h
Northeastern Region
Cool weather in the morning, with temperatures dropping by 1-2°C. Isolated thunderstorms cover 20% of the area, with strong winds in some places, mainly in Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, and Surin provinces.
Temperature:
Minimum: 18-23°C
Maximum: 33-36°C
Mountain Peaks: Cool to cold weather, with a minimum temperature of 12-16°C.
Wind: Easterly at 10-20 km/h
Central Region
Cool weather in the morning, with hot temperatures during the day. Isolated thunderstorms covering 20% of the area, with strong winds in some places, mainly in Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Sakhon provinces.
Temperature:
Minimum: 18-24°C
Maximum: 34-37°C
Wind: Southeasterly at 10-15 km/h
Eastern Region
Scattered thunderstorms cover 30% of the area, with occasional strong winds, mainly in Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces.
Temperature:
Minimum: 23-25°C
Maximum: 30-35°C
Wind: Southeasterly at 10-30 km/h
Sea Conditions:
Waves below 1 metre, increasing to about 1 metre offshore.
Areas with thunderstorms may experience waves over 2 metres.
Southern Region (East Coast)
Scattered thunderstorms covered 30% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla provinces.
Temperature:
Minimum: 21-25°C
Maximum: 31-35°C
Winds & Sea Conditions:
From Surat Thani northward:
Southeasterly winds at 15-30 km/h
Waves around 1 metre, rising to over 2 metres in thunderstorms.
From Nakhon Si Thammarat southward:
Easterly winds at 15-35 km/h
Waves 1-2 metres, rising to over 2 metres in thunderstorms.
Southern Region (West Coast)
Isolated thunderstorms cover 20% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi provinces.
Temperature:
Minimum: 22-26°C
Maximum: 32-36°C
Winds & Sea Conditions:
Northeasterly winds at 10-30 km/h
Waves below 1 metre, rising to about 1 metre offshore.
Areas with thunderstorms may experience waves up to 2 metres.