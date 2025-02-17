Rain is here! 30% chance of rain, strong winds in Bangkok and upper Thailand

24-Hour Weather Forecast

A new moderate high-pressure system or cold air mass from China has extended over the upper northeastern region and the South China Sea. This condition causes southerly and southeasterly winds to bring moisture from the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, covering the lower northern region, northeastern region, central region (including Bangkok and its vicinity), and the eastern region.

While Thailand experiences hot weather during the daytime, some areas will see thunderstorms, strong winds, and possible lightning strikes. Following this, temperatures in the northeastern region will drop by 1-2°C, while the northern region will remain cool to cold. The northeastern and central regions will experience cool weather in the morning.

Residents in affected areas are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions and to be cautious of thunderstorms, strong winds, and possible lightning strikes. It is recommended to avoid open spaces, large trees, unstable structures, and billboards.

Farmers should take precautions to protect their crops from potential weather-related damage.