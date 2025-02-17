Police pickup crashes into utility pole, smuggled cigarettes seized

Pol Lt-Gen. Yingyos Thepjumnong, chief of Provincial Police Region 2, revealed that the initial cause of the accident is suspected to be drowsy driving. Authorities are currently verifying the origin of the seized cigarettes, which are believed to be untaxed contraband. Investigators have been instructed to swiftly press charges against the officer involved.

Regarding the use of a government vehicle, Yingyos stated that if criminal offences are found, legal action will be taken without leniency. On the administrative side, a disciplinary committee has been formed, and the officer has been suspended from duty pending investigation.

Yingyos reaffirmed that the Royal Thai Police will not tolerate misconduct within its ranks. He emphasized that any officer found using a government vehicle to facilitate illegal activities would face severe consequences. "If a finger turns rotten, it must be cut off," he declared, signalling zero tolerance for corruption in the force.



