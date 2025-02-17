Police pickup crashes into utility pole, smuggled cigarettes seized

The accident occurred at 6.30pm on February 16 on outbound Sukhumvit Road in Mueang District, Trat province. Officers and rescue teams arrived at the scene to find a broken utility pole in the road median and a severely damaged Isuzu four-door pickup truck displaying a "Region 2 Provincial Police" sticker.
The driver, identified as a 37-year-old Police Sergeant Major, sustained injuries, including abrasions and back pain, before being transported to the hospital.
A search of the vehicle uncovered at least 300 cartons of unstamped foreign cigarettes hidden in black bags and plastic containers inside the cabin and truck bed. Authorities seized the contraband for further investigation.
Police confirmed that both the vehicle and the injured officer were legitimate but are awaiting his testimony regarding the smuggled cigarettes. The officer remains under police watch at Trat Hospital as the inquiry continues.
Pol Lt-Gen. Yingyos Thepjumnong, chief of Provincial Police Region 2, revealed that the initial cause of the accident is suspected to be drowsy driving. Authorities are currently verifying the origin of the seized cigarettes, which are believed to be untaxed contraband. Investigators have been instructed to swiftly press charges against the officer involved.
Regarding the use of a government vehicle, Yingyos stated that if criminal offences are found, legal action will be taken without leniency. On the administrative side, a disciplinary committee has been formed, and the officer has been suspended from duty pending investigation.
Yingyos reaffirmed that the Royal Thai Police will not tolerate misconduct within its ranks. He emphasized that any officer found using a government vehicle to facilitate illegal activities would face severe consequences. "If a finger turns rotten, it must be cut off," he declared, signalling zero tolerance for corruption in the force.